Ego launches 'mini-me' kids’ collection

The collection is made up of 17 designs in total, which are designed to mirror and co-ordinate with products in the womenswear line. Styles include ballerina pumps, cowboy boots and glittery party shoes.

Aimed at children aged between five and 12, retail prices range from £19.99 for ballet flats to £34.99 for knee high boots.

Ego Shoes’ co-founders, Adeel Fiaz and Usman Riaz, noted that the brand was hoping to tap into the mini-me trend in the kidswear market: “We’ve seen a huge rise in the mini-me trend, particularly in footwear. Designer brands such as Fendi, Sophia Webster and Gucci are brilliant examples of the growing opportunity in the market as it taps into the demands of the increasingly style-conscious parent.

“Due to the rate at which children’s feet grow, we want to cement ourselves as the go-to online brand for parents, providing stylish and quality footwear, at an affordable price.”

The collection launched pn 14 November exclusively online, featuring a campaign in collaboration with influencer Lou Teasdale.