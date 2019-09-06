Ellesse and Wood Wood team up for Alpine collab

Two of fashion’s most pervasive movements – heritage sportswear and Scandi style – combine in a brand collaboration between Ellesse and Wood Wood.
The 23-item collection features both menswear and womenswear styles and is the second time the brands have collaborated – having previously created a menswear collection together back in 2009.
This time around, the brands have paired up on a range inspired by the Italian Alps and skiing culture.
Technical fabrics such as neoprene appear in a monochromatic colour palette. Stand out styles include a pair of flared, neoprene trousers in womenswear and a fleece tracksuit set in men’s. All styles in the collection feature a heavily 1990s influenced aesthetic.
Branded sweatshirts, T-shirts and other jersey separates are also a highlight.
The range launches on 20 September and will be sold on both brands’ websites and stores, as well as selected wholesale partners including END and Selfridges.
Wholesale prices range from £16 for a T-shirt to £60 for a jacket; 01484 466800; woodwood.com, ellesse.com
