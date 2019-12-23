Emanuel Ungaro, founder of the eponymous French luxury fashion house, died in Paris on Saturday at the age of 86.

Ungaro founded the company in 1965, and retired in 2004.

“The House he founded in 1965 and which still bears his name today mourns this couturier with immense talent”, the company said in a statement on Instagram. “He will remain in our memories as the master of sensuality, colour and flamboyance.”

The Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode paid tribute to Ungaro after his passing away: “After having worked next to Christobal Balenciaga, he marked haute couture with his great talent. The house he created in 1965 has been very successful. He developed his ready-to-wear with the same energy and the same spirit of permanently combining creativity and savoir-faire. He was a committed and generous personality.”