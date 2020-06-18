Emma Watson joins Kering board

Gucci owner Kering appointed actress Emma Watson to the board of directors at the company’s annual general meeting on 16 June.

Kering, whose brands include Gucci, Balenciaga and Bottega Veneta, also appointed former Credit Suisse chief executive Tidjane Thiam and the head of Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing, Jean Liu.

Kering said Watson’s appointment was driven by her work in activism, whether for women’s rights and gender equality or the environment and sustainability.

“I am delighted to welcome Jean Liu, Tidjane Thiam and Emma Watson to our board of directors. Their respective knowledge and competences, and the multiplicity of their backgrounds and perspectives will be invaluable additions to Kering’s board of directors,” Kering chief executive François-Henri Pinault said.

“The collective intelligence that comes from diverse points of view and the richness of different experiences are crucial to the future of our organisation.”