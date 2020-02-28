Enter the 2020 Drapers Awards

The Drapers Awards have been recognising outstanding service, design and innovation from the best fashion retailers, brands and suppliers in the UK and Ireland for the past 29 years.

This year’s awards have been given a shake-up, with new categories including the Disruptor Awards – recognising the newer business models that are changing the way clothing is produced and sold in this country – and Emerging Designer of the Year.

Brand categories are split across womenswear, menswear, lingerie, and accessories. Retailers can enter three turnover categories: £30m to £100m, £101m to £500m, and £500m-plus turnover. The awards will also celebrate the Fashion Supplier of the Year, as well as Agency/Distributor of the Year.

In another ground-breaking development, this year the UK and Ireland’s top fashion employers will be recognised as part of our Best Companies to Work for in Fashion initiative, which will run alongside the main awards programme.

The black-tie Drapers Awards ceremony will take place at Exhibition at Westfield London, White City, on 19 November.

