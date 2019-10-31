Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Escada sold to private equity firm

31 October 2019By

Full screen3063319 escadasloanest2

Womenswear brand Escada has been sold to global private equity firm Regent.

The Munich-based company, which was founded in 1978, was formerly owned by the Mittal family who purchased Escada in 2009. 

During the last decade, it has focussed on “upgrading its retail portfolio and expanding its social media and digital activities”, Escada said.

CEO Iris Epple-Righi, added: “I am proud of the milestones [Escada] has achieved and we now look forward to collaborating with Regent and gaining from their operational knowledge in running brands and businesses.”

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.