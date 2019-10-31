Escada sold to private equity firm

The Munich-based company, which was founded in 1978, was formerly owned by the Mittal family who purchased Escada in 2009.

During the last decade, it has focussed on “upgrading its retail portfolio and expanding its social media and digital activities”, Escada said.

CEO Iris Epple-Righi, added: “I am proud of the milestones [Escada] has achieved and we now look forward to collaborating with Regent and gaining from their operational knowledge in running brands and businesses.”