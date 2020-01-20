European sustainable fashion competition launches

The European Commission has today launched the 2020 edition of the European Social Innovation Competition, with €150,000 (£128,000) up for grabs for three innovations in sustainable fashion.

Under the theme Reimagine Fashion: Changing behaviours for sustainable fashion, this year’s competition is looking for early-stage projects that will change the ways people produce, buy, use and recycle fashion, and encourage a more sustainable change in consumer behaviour.

The competition is open to entrants from across the European Union member states and associated countries under the Horizon 2020 research and innovation programme.

The application deadline is 4 March. A jury will select three winning ideas in November, each of which will receive an award of €50,000 (£47,000).

The aim of the 2020 European Social Innovation Competition is to improve the environmental and social impact of fashion. To address these issues, this year’s competition is looking for ideas that contribute to improving the sustainable production, use and consumption of fashion as well as the end-of-life stage of fashion products. Entries should aim to reduce the overall environmental footprint of fashion, improve its societal impact, and help change behaviours in a sustainable way by helping to develop new products, services, processes and innovative business models.

Solutions presented at the competition should also be scalable at the local, national or European levels. The competition is open to all with innovative and creative ideas on making the fashion industry more sustainable, including social innovators, entrepreneurs, students, designers, businesses and other doers, makers and change creators.

“European consumers are becoming increasingly aware of the environmental impacts of their consumer habits”, Slawomir Tokarski, director of innovation and advanced manufacturing at the European Commission’s DG GROW (Directorate-General for Internal Market, Industry, Entrepreneurship and SMEs), said. “Building on Europe’s position at the forefront of global fashion, this year’s social innovation competition is looking for innovations that change the ways we produce, use and wear fashion and encourage more sustainability across the fashion industry.”

Entries can be submitted at https://ec.europa.eu/growth/industry/innovation/policy/social/competition_en