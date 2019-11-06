Ex-BHS boss Dominic Chappell issued 10-year directorship ban

Former BHS owner Dominic Chappell has been banned from running a company for 10 years, following a series of “reckless” and “unexplained” financial transactions.
The Insolvency Service has issued the following disqualification: “During the [10-year] period, [Chappell] cannot be involved, directly or indirectly, in the promotion, formation or management of a company without the permission of the court.”
It comes after a High Court hearing in October, which revealed that Chappell “wrongfully” diverted £1.5m of funds from BHS to a Sweden-based company just one day after the board – of which he was director – had discussed the “potential” appointment of an administrator, the Insolvency Service said.
He also came under fire for transferring more than £1m to Retail Acquisitions Limited – of which he was also director – that “should have been retained by BHS and BHS Properties.”
Investigators were also unable to establish the circumstances behind a £2m payment from BHS to Retail Acquisitions, as well as payments in excess of £1m made by Retail Acquisitions directly to Chappell.
Claire Entwistle, assistant director for the Insolvency Service, said: “Both Dominic and his father [who has also been banned for five years] abused their responsibilities as directors. Not only did they carry out reckless financial transactions, but they failed to maintain adequate company records – a basic requirement for any responsible director.
”The courts have recognised the severity of their actions and the bans handed down will seriously curtail their opportunities to manage companies.”
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.