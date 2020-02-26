Ex-HMV boss joins Ted Baker as interim CFO

Ted Baker has appointed former HMV group finance director David Wolffe as its new interim chief finance officer.

Wolffe joined Ted Baker at the end of January from Genius Sports, where he was also interim CFO.

He is also founder and chief executive of backpack company Wolffepack.

Wolffe held interim CFO roles at Facegym and Gocardless. Before that, he was group finance director at HMV between 2011 and 2012, and finance director at ITV studios.



Ted Baker announced today that it has conducted a review of its operational efficiency, costs and business model after a “very challenging year”, resulting in 102 redundancies across its head office and main business functions.

It comes after it was reported earlier this week that Ted Baker is looking to sell its London headquarters to help boost its balance sheet amid an accounting crisis.