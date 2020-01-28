Former Jigsaw group buying and merchandising director Shailina Parti has joined N Brown Group as interim chief product officer, Drapers can reveal.
It comes after N Brown’s chief product and supply officer Ralph Tucker left the company this month to join homeware firm The Cotswold Company as CEO.
The appointment of a new permanent chief product officer is expected to be announced tomorrow. Parti will remain in the role until the new CPO joins in July.
On 16 January N Brown Group issued a profit warning after enduring tough trading in the market, which has seen its revenue decline.
The retail group, which owns Simply Be, Jacamo, Ambrose Wilson and JD Williams, now expects its full-year adjusted profit before tax to be in the range of £70m and £72m, down from the previous guidance of £78m to £84.1m.
