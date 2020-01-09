Ex-Lulu Guinness boss joins indie Iris as chair

He joined the business, which won Womenswear Independent of the Year at the Drapers Independents Awards 2019, at the end of last year.

Spinks, who was Lulu Guinness managing director since 2013, has moved to a non-executive director role on the handbag and accessory brand’s board.

At the end of last year, he also joined luxury home brand House of Hackney as non-executive chairman and luxury drink retailer Whittard of Chelsea as non-executive director.

Iris was co-founded in 2004 by friends Sarah Claassen and Annie Pollet, who are managing director and creative director respectively. It first opened its doors in Queen’s Park, and offered a curated edit of premium brands for the working woman and mum-at-home. The independent empire now comprises eight stores, and is defying the high street doom and gloom by opening several more.

Find out how Iris bloomed into a £5m business under its chairwoman Joe Staveley, here.