Ex-New Look boss joins Debenhams parent company board

Debenhams Group has appointed former Gap European president Stephen Sunnucks as non-executive director of Celine Jersey Topco Limited, the parent company of the Debenhams Group of operating companies.

Sunnucks has held leadership positions at several household retail names, and now acts as a senior adviser at advisory firm AlixPartners.

Between 2005 and 2014, Sunnucks held various senior executive management roles at Gap, and took the role of global president from 2012 to 2014. Before that, he was CEO of New Look and has held non-executive directorships at Phase Eight (chairman), Superdry and Helly Hansen (chairman).

Sunnucks started his career at Marks & Spencer, followed by periods at Sainsbury’s and Burton Group, where he was managing director of Dorothy Perkins.

Mark Gifford, chairman of Celine Jersey Topco Limited, said: “Stephen’s reputation in the retail industry is second to none. He has been involved in various turnaround and restructuring situations both in the public and private sphere and has strong apparel credentials. His appointment completes our board, which blends breadth of experience and skills with strategic insight and understanding.

“Stefaan [Vansteenkiste; Debenhams CEO] and I are delighted that the operational team will have access to the support of such a group, as he and his colleagues work to deliver the Debenhams turnaround. With continued access to substantial funding from our investor group, Debenhams is well set to navigate the next phase of its recovery.”