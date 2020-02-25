Dr Martens has announced that former Office chief executive Lorenzo Moretti will join the footwear business as its new president EMEA, Drapers can reveal.

Moretti joined Office as CEO designate in October 2018 and took on the role the following month, before resigning in November 2019. He previously spent four years at Nike.

Before joining Nike, he held various senior roles at Gap, Tesco and M&S, across Europe, the Americas and Asia.

Moretti will start his new role at Dr Martens next week.

“Dr Martens is such a strong, iconic brand and I remember my first pair with pride,” said Moretti. ”I’m a great admirer of all that it stands for – rebellious self-expression and how this lines up directly with my own beliefs and values.

“I’m delighted to be joining at such an exciting time for the brand as it continues to grow through new and existing customers and markets. I have been impressed by the capability and passion for the brand in everyone that I have met so far and am looking forward to working with the team to deliver an exciting marketplace for consumers across EMEA.”

Kenny Wilson, chief executive officer of Dr Martens, said: “We are delighted that following an extensive search we have appointed Lorenzo Moretti as EMEA President. Lorenzo brings experience in footwear and direct to consumer across several markets globally from great consumer brands and we’re very excited to welcome him to Dr. Martens.”