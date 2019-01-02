Exclusive: AllSaints hires Ted Baker’s Scorey

Premium fashion retailer AllSaints has hired former Ted Baker womenswear director Catherine Scorey Jobling as its new chief operations officer, Drapers can reveal.

Scorey Jobling takes up the role after former AllSaints COO Peter Wood was promoted to CEO in September.

As exclusively revealed by Drapers in June, Scorey Jobling left Ted Baker after 12 years at the business.

Scorey Jobling’s career began as a buyer at Woolworths in South Africa. She then moved to London in 1996 to work at Topshop and joined Ted Baker as a buyer in 1998.

After a break from the company for a few years, during which she worked for several other fashion retailers, Scorey Jobling returned to Ted Baker in 2006. She was appointed as director of womenswear two years later.