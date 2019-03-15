Exclusive: EWM Group to expand head office team

Edinburgh Woollen Mill Group is increasing the size of its head office team, months after moving into its state-of-the-art new headquarters in Carlisle, Drapers can reveal.

The group plans to add 20 roles across design, buying, ecommerce and marketing over the next 12 months.

The current head office team comprises 200 people and the building has capacity to house 300.

The Carlisle office houses the group’s core management team, product teams and stores teams across a number of the group’s brands, including Edinburgh Woollen Mill, Country Casuals, Isle, PG Field, James Pringle, Ponden Home and specialist golfing clothing label ProQuip.

The retail group, which was previously based in Langholm in Dumfries and Galloway, moved to the 30,000 sq ft office in Global House, on Castle Street in Carlisle in November following a multi-million-pound refurbishment of the previously derelict building.

The group has received business rates relief for two years on the office, saving the company £250,000, under a policy which encourages the occupation of large, hard-to-let, empty buildings.

EWM Group’s Peacocks is headquartered in Cardiff, and the group’s premium division, comprising brands such as Jaeger, Jacques Vert and Austin Reed, is based in Victoria, London.

A spokesman for EWM Group said: “The Edinburgh Woollen Mill Group continues to grow at a significant pace, both organically and through acquisition. To fulfil our national ambitions we have recognised the need to bolster our creative team over the next 12 months at our new Carlisle headquarters.

“This expansion also demonstrates our motivation for relocating to Carlisle at the end of last year. The city will provide a long-term, multi-generational home for our headquarters with the capacity to accommodate a fast-growing team as well as attract the industry’s very best talent. Our new office has a capacity to accommodate more than 300 people, and we expect to be at full capacity within the next few years.

“We are proud to call Carlisle our home and we very much hope that our move into the city will be seen by other large national and international businesses as a vote of confidence in Carlisle and its people. We are keen to encourage other companies to follow our lead and take advantage of the outstanding location, infrastructure and culture of Carlisle.”