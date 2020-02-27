Expansion boosts Raging Bull sales

Lifestyle brand Raging Bull has reported a 29% like-for-like increase in retail and ecommerce sales in the year to 31 December 2019.

Own-website sales grew 40% year on year. During the period, independent wholesale channel sales grew by 23%, as the company grew its Irish account portfolio. The brand also enjoyed expansion globally, launching into 20 Myer department stores across Australia.

It comes after Drapers revealed in June 2019 that Raging Bull had lowered its entry price points and increased its product categories in order to expand its wholesale accounts. Wholesale prices range from £7.40 for T-shirts to £18.50 for knitwear. Previously, they were £9.25 for T-shirts and £25.96 for knitwear.

Raging Bull was founded in 2003 by former England rugby captain Phil Vickery as a sportswear label. It then relaunched in 2007 as a lifestyle brand. In 2016, Myer CEO and House of Fraser’s former chief executive, John King, ex-HoF chief financial officer Stefan Cassar, and Asos CEO Nick Beighton formed part of a consortium of three new investors backing the label. They are now “minor” company shareholders.

Managing director Shannon Mercer commented: “As a brand founded by an international rugby player, last year’s Rugby World Cup provided a brilliant opportunity for us to gain traction through a range of marketing initiatives. This year should be another successful year for the brand with a new Heritage range being launched and more planned expansion across all of our sales channels’’.

Raging Bull currently has around 200 UK stockists and has 20 stockists worldwide. The lifestyle brand is primarily sold through 50 HoF concessions, online with Debenhams and its own ecommerce site, as well as being stocked in around 100 UK independents.