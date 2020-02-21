Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Facial recognition tech deployed on Oxford Street

21 February 2020

Oxford Street

The Metropolitan Police service has today launched live facial recognition technology at key locations in London’s Westminster, including Oxford Street and Regent Street. 

Trials of the technology are also being used in locations including the Westfield shopping centre in Stratford and London’s West End.

“This technology helps keep Londoners safe”, the police service said on Twitter. “We are using it to find people who are wanted for violent and other serious crimes”. 

As controversial facial recognition technology develops and becomes more mainstream, Drapers explored its place in the fashion industry

