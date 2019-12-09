Family pays dividends at Fenwick

Ailing department store chain Fenwick handed out dividends of £4.9m to its family owners last year, despite axing hundreds of roles.
Holders of preference shares received £3.1m The Sunday Times reports. These are said to be mostly family members, who are legally entitled to a payout if the company has reserves.
Fenwick laid off 408 workers last year as part of a restructuring that centralised operations. Previously, each of the chain’s stores ran its operations autonomously.
The family owned-department store chain swung to a loss of £17.3m for the 52 weeks to 25 January, compared with a £6.5m profit the previous year.
However, the business has net assets of £541m and no debt.
Fenwick has been contacted for comment.
