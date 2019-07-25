Farah reveals 'rude boy' collab with YMC

As part of its centenary celebrations, menswear brand Farah is launching its first-ever collaboration collection.

Menswear brand Farah is celebrating its 100-year anniversary in 2020 and is kicking off celebrations with the first collaboration in its history – with British label YMC.

The 15-piece premium capsule looks to the Farah archive via a contemporary take on the 1970s “rude boy” style.

The colours of the Ethiopian flag make up the palette across stand-out striped shirts and polos.

Farah’s famous hopsack trousers come in a new cropped shape, alongside tapered denim jeans and items embroidered with gold star motifs, including sweatshirts and denim jackets.

Wholesale prices for the collection range from £20 for a T-shirt to £60 for jackets, compared with £12 for T-shirt to £48 for a jacket for the main collection.

“Farah means lots of things to lots of people, but for me it was always rude boy,” says YMC co-founder Fraser Moss. “The sharpness of the classic trouser with the iconic yellow tab was everywhere at blues parties and sound clashes.”