Farfetch launches sustainability calculator

Fashion platform Farfetch has launched a new consumer footprint tool called the Sustainability Calculator, which aims to equip customers with a better understanding of how their their pre-owned or conscious fashion choices impact the planet.

When choosing to make a purchase, customers will now be able to consider which materials can reduce the environmental impact of their spending, whilst also allowing them the chance to see the green savings of incorporating pre-owned purchases into their wardrobes.

The calculator launches in tandem with a new report released by the company, which explores the average environmental impacts (carbon, water, waste) of fashion items available on Farfetch.com.

“Existing data [from Luxe Digital] shows that luxury resale represents a $24bn market that is growing four times faster than the primary luxury market, partly due to consumer interest in sustainable fashion, but data on resale’s environmental impact is limited,” said Thomas Berry, director of sustainable business at Farfetch.

“Farfetch has been selling a curated selection of pre-owned and vintage fashion online since 2010, and in 2019 launched two services offering customers the ability to sell or donate their pre-owned items. We wanted to better understand the environmental benefits of all these models as we continue to focus on projects to enable us and our partners to reduce environmental impacts.”

Giorgio Belloli, chief commercial and sustainability officer at Farfetch, said: “With this research, we want to support our partners and more broadly the luxury industry, in helping to drive positive change. In addition to the core-business initiatives we are launching within the sustainability space, we aim to become a source for data and tools in the circular space to drive this positive change. This marks the first step into that direction.”