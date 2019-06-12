Farfetch strengthens management team

Ecommerce platform Farfetch has appointed its first chief data officer, and moved Browns CEO Holli Rogers into the newly created role of chief brand officer.

Kshitij Kumar, known as KK, joins from Zalando as chief data officer and will be tasked with driving forward Farfetch’s use of artificial intelligence and data science.

At Zalando, Kumar was most recently vice-president of data solutions, a role he took up in January 2018. He previously held senior positions at a range of global technology companies, including Ericsson.

Rogers (pictured above) became chief fashion officer of Farfetch in February, and will now take up the role of chief brand officer. She will continue to be CEO of luxury retailer Browns, which is owned by Farfetch.

In her new role, she will be responsible for all facets of Farfetch’s brand development, working closely with chief operating officer Andrew Robb.

Farfetch has also promoted Kelly Kowal to executive vice-president of Farfetch Platform Solutions, and Sandrine Deveaux will become executive vice-president of its Store of the Future arm.

John Veichmanis has stepped down from his role as chief marketing officer.

José Neves, Farfetch founder, CEO and co-chairman, said: “These changes continue to boost our capabilities and sharpen our strategic execution with dedicated focus on key initiatives. They reflect the importance of our strategic priority to build our brand – blending both the ‘art’ of building a fashion brand and the ‘science’ involved in building world-class data-driven demand generation capabilities.

“The changes also speak to the rapid growth of Farfetch Platform Solutions in recent months, following the acquisition of Curiosity China, our innovation partnership with Chanel and our agreement with Harrods to create an ecommerce offering for the department store.”