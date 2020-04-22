Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We use cookies to personalise your experience; learn more in our Privacy and Cookie Policy. You can opt out of some cookies by adjusting your browser settings; see the cookie policy for details. By using this site, you agree to our use of cookies.
 Menu 

Farfetch to offset carbon impact of deliveries and returns

22 April 2020By

Full screenFarfetch positive edit spring 2020

Farfetch has pledged to offset the carbon impact of all of its deliveries and returns through its new Climate Conscious Delivery programme.

The luxury platform plans to reduce emissions through more efficient packaging sizes, encouraging brand partners to select the correct size box for items, shipping pieces in bulk via its fulfilment network, and offsetting the remaining impact from deliveries and returns.

Farfetch will invest in four global projects through its carbon offsetting programme, which focus on planting and protecting forests in Brazil, the US, India and China.

The retailer is working with sustainability consultancy EcoAct to measure and calculate its carbon footprint in line with guidance from Greenhouse Gas Protocol, which provides accounting and reporting standards for businesses and governments.

Thomas Berry, director of sustainable business at Farfetch, said: “Carbon emissions are the world’s biggest contributor to global warming, and we feel it is our responsibility to minimise our impact as much, and as soon, as possible.

”As a platform, our largest impact lies within our logistics network and we’re pleased to offer Climate Conscious Delivery to our customers who have already told us they are interested in sustainable delivery options.

”Our focus is on carbon reductions but, alongside that, offsetting is the most economically efficient way for us to reduce our environmental impact immediately.”

Last year, Farfetch launched a number of sustainability initiatives, including Farfetch Second Life, a resale platform for designer handbags, and a partnership with Thrift +, which gives customers access to a free collection service for unwanted items in exchange for credit to use on the etailer’s site. 

Drapers’ coronavirus update:

We’re working to keep delivering to your doorstep. If your magazine is delivered to your office and you’d like to change this, please email help@subscribe.drapersonline.com or call 01604 828 705.

As a subscriber you can also read the digital editions of the magazine, which can be found under the ‘My Account’ tab on the main navigation bar.

Finally, make sure you’ve signed up to our newsletters by visiting ‘My Account’ and ‘Newsletters’.

Comment

You might also like...

  • zalora sustainability 2019

    Global Fashion Group sets sustainability goals

    17 March 2020

    International ecommerce group Global Fashion Group, which owns websites including The Iconic, Zalora and Dafiti, has published its first sustainability report, and set targets it aims to achieve by the beginning of 2022.

  • Drapers Conscious Fashion

    Drapers backs Sustainable Development Goals

    30 January 2020

    Drapers has formed a ground-breaking new partnership with the Conscious Fashion Campaign, which was set up in December in collaboration with the United Nations Office for Partnerships to promote the Sustainable Development Goals within the fashion industry. 

  • Kirsty mcgregor, steve kenzie, united nations global compact network and kerry bannigan, conscious fashion campaign at drapers sustainable fashion 2020

    Clock ticking on Sustainable Development Goals

    11 March 2020

    There are only 10 years left to fulfil the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, Steve Kenzie, executive director of the United Nations Global Compact Network, and Kerry Bannigan, founder of the Conscious Fashion Campaign, said as they opened Drapers Sustainable Fashion 2020.

  • Valerie martin, aldo group

    Aldo's strides beyond climate neutrality

    11 March 2020

    Footwear retailer Aldo has become climate neutral and is investing in more ways to become more socially responsible, vice-president of communications, culture and CSR at Aldo Group, Valérie Martin, told Drapers Sustainable Fashion 2020.

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.