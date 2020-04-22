Farfetch to offset carbon impact of deliveries and returns

Farfetch has pledged to offset the carbon impact of all of its deliveries and returns through its new Climate Conscious Delivery programme.

The luxury platform plans to reduce emissions through more efficient packaging sizes, encouraging brand partners to select the correct size box for items, shipping pieces in bulk via its fulfilment network, and offsetting the remaining impact from deliveries and returns.

Farfetch will invest in four global projects through its carbon offsetting programme, which focus on planting and protecting forests in Brazil, the US, India and China.

The retailer is working with sustainability consultancy EcoAct to measure and calculate its carbon footprint in line with guidance from Greenhouse Gas Protocol, which provides accounting and reporting standards for businesses and governments.

Thomas Berry, director of sustainable business at Farfetch, said: “Carbon emissions are the world’s biggest contributor to global warming, and we feel it is our responsibility to minimise our impact as much, and as soon, as possible.

”As a platform, our largest impact lies within our logistics network and we’re pleased to offer Climate Conscious Delivery to our customers who have already told us they are interested in sustainable delivery options.

”Our focus is on carbon reductions but, alongside that, offsetting is the most economically efficient way for us to reduce our environmental impact immediately.”

Last year, Farfetch launched a number of sustainability initiatives, including Farfetch Second Life, a resale platform for designer handbags, and a partnership with Thrift +, which gives customers access to a free collection service for unwanted items in exchange for credit to use on the etailer’s site.