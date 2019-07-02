Fashercise to open first permanent store

The retailer, which sells women’s activewear via its website, will be opening a store in Seven Dials, Covent Garden in London in August. The brand has previously run pop-up stores, but this space will be its first permanent physical location. The total space is 687 sq ft, split between a downstairs office and the shop floor.

Founder and managing director of Fashercise, Alexandra Vanthournout, said the store would be an “extension of the online offer”.

“We are planning to use the space for complete brand takeovers, consumer events such as trunk shows and hosting talks, classes and more,” she told Drapers. “The complete online offering will be available on the premises but not on the shop floor, which will have a beautifully curated edit.”

”We are hoping [the store] will attract new customers through the high-footfall location, allow our current customers to come in and discover their favourite labels in person and continue to blur the lines between online and offline even further.”