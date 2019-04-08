Fashion and footwear's gender pay gap revealed

UK companies with more than 250 employees have published their gender pay gap for 2018/19, and Drapers has compiled the results from the fashion, footwear and accessories industry.

Retailers with the biggest difference in median pay between men and women this year include Sweaty Betty, which reported a 66.6% difference in pay rates, Mint Velvet (62.2%) and Yours Clothing (54%).

However, this is an improvement on last year, when the steepest difference between the gender pay rates was 75.4% at Boux Avenue. The lingerie retailer has now shrunk this to 15.6%.

Only 14 of the 139 retailers that reported this year paid women at a higher median rate than men. These included Childrensalon, Harvey Nichols, Aspinal of London and Coach, and 22 pay people at the same median rate regardless of gender.

Across all businesses with more than 250 employees in the UK, the average gender pay gap has remained largely flat at 9.6%, compared with 9.7% in 2017/18.

The retail industry as a whole had a lower gender pay gap in 2018/19, at 9.1%.