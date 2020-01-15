Fashion drives Christmas sales at The Very Group

Revenue at Very.co.uk was up 3.4% year on year in the seven weeks to 27 December, while group revenue remained flat year on year.

Sales at Very.co.uk increased by 6.1% year on year, and fashion and sportswear sales up 9.6%. Sales via the Very app were up 32.3% year on year, and Black Friday traffic between 8 November and 4 December was up across the website and app by 18% compared with the previous year’s campaign.

This week Shop Direct rebranded to The Very Group. Sales across the group, including Littlewoods, increased by 2.5%.

“Christmas was great,” said Henry Birch, CEO at The Very Group. “Overall, we were really pleased with our performance and the overall Very numbers in terms of our sales going up 6.1%. Importantly for us, we had growth in all of our categories and in particular fashion and sports were up just under 10% year on year and sportswear was up just under 20% year on year.

“So we feel [this was] a really good performance particularly given that I think everyone would recognise that the market has been a bit more subdued this year than in previous years.”

In October, Shop Direct reported a loss before tax of £185.5m for the 52 weeks to 30 June, compared with a £24.9m loss in 2017/18, after it made a £241m provision for “customer redress payments for historical shopping insurance sales”.