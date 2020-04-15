Fashion faces billions in coronavirus stock write-offs

Fashion retailers are estimated to be facing up to £15bn in stock write-offs as a result of the coronavirus lockdown.

The months March to June account for about a third of the fashion market’s £55bn a year in sales, The Times reports, putting around £18bn at risk. Some of that stock is likely to be cleared via discounting.

Sales of non-food items have plunged by 70% during the pandemic so far, according to research from Retail Economics and Alvarez & Marsal. More than 50% of non-food retailers in the UK will run out of cash within six months, the report found.

Retailers including Primark, Arcadia, and Urban Outfitters have cancelled orders in an attempt to mitigate the impact of the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic.

