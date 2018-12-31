Fashion hailed in New Year’s Honours list

Former Burberry president and chief creative officer Christopher Bailey has been awarded a CBE in the New Year’s Honours list for his services to the fashion industry.
Bailey, who stepped down from his role at the fashion house in March, received an MBE in 2009.
The list, which was unveiled last week, also includes fashion model Twiggy, who was awarded a damehood for her services to fashion, art and charity.
Anne Furbank received a BEM for services to fashion and charitable fundraising while model Daphne Selfe was awarded the same honour for services to women and fashion.
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.