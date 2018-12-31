Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Fashion hailed in New Year’s Honours list

31 December 2018By

Full screenChristopher bailey 3x2 rotate

Former Burberry president and chief creative officer Christopher Bailey has been awarded a CBE in the New Year’s Honours list for his services to the fashion industry.

Bailey, who stepped down from his role at the fashion house in March, received an MBE in 2009.

The list, which was unveiled last week, also includes fashion model Twiggy, who was awarded a damehood for her services to fashion, art and charity.

Anne Furbank received a BEM for services to fashion and charitable fundraising while model Daphne Selfe was awarded the same honour for services to women and fashion.

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.