Fashion hailed in New Year's Honours list

The founders of Matchesfashion, Ruth Chapman and Tom Chapman, have been awarded OBEs in the New Year’s Honours list for their services to the international fashion industry.

The list, which was unveiled last week, also includes the managing director of David Nieper Limited, David Christopher Nieper, who was granted an OBE for services to UK manufacturing and to apprenticeship development.

John Hannett, lately low pay commissioner and general Secretary of Union of Shop, Distributive and Allied Workers received an OBE for his services to the economy.

Camilla Lowther, founder of management agency CLM, was recognised for her services to British fashion and to photography.

Meanwhile, fashion designer and television presenter Gok Wan (Kowkhyn Wan) was awarded an MBE for his services to fashion and to social awareness.

Tom and Ruth Chapman said: “We are delighted to accept these awards on behalf of the many extraordinary individuals we were lucky enough to work with while founding and leading Matchesfashion.

“It brings immense pride to have been at the forefront of the changing face of retail, from the humble beginnings of one brick-and-mortar store to one of the foremost global luxury ecommerce businesses, flying the flag for Great Britain in more than 170 countries.

“Throughout the growth of Matchesfashion, we have had the privilege of working with many of Britain’s most talented emerging fashion designers. The success of the business wouldn’t have been possible without them and it’s wonderful to be acknowledged for the work Matches Fashion continues to do in championing new and emerging fashion talent around the world.

“We look forward to watching the business continue to thrive, inspire and delight its customers and lead the way for innovation under its new leadership.”