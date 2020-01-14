Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Fashion hardest hit by administrations

14 January 2020By

Full screendebenhams closing down southport lancashire 11 23 2019

The fashion retail sector proved the most likely to call in administrators over the last decade, accounting for 41% of all business administrations during the ten year period, new data has shown.

Clothing businesses accounted for 41% of 186 administrations from 2010 to 2019, a report from commercial finance experts ABC Finance indicates. The figure dwarfs that of the household essentials sector, which came in second and was responsible for 19% of administrations. 

Of the high street businesses to file for insolvency in the decade, BHS ranked top for job losses. Its 2016 administration resulted in 11,000 staff being made redundant.  

Debenhams, which successfully passed its company voluntary arrangement in 2019, ranked sixth as a result of 4,000 job losses. 

 Position Business Year of insolvency Number of job losses
 1  BHS  2016 11,000
 2 Thomas Cook   2019 6,500 
 3 Comet   2012 6,000 
 4 Poundworld   2018 4,256 
 5 Blockbuster   2013 4,190 
 6 Debenhams   2019 4,000 
 7 JJB   2012 3,500 
 8 Peacocks   2012 3,350 
 9/10/11 Toys R Us   2018 3,000 
 9/10/11 City Link   2014 3,000 
 9/10/11 Focus   2011 3,000 

 

 

Tags

Comment

