Fashion outperforms at John Lewis

Fashion sales for the week to 29 December at John Lewis jumped 10.7% compared with 2017, following “very strong” sales on Christmas Eve and a “confident” start to the end-of-year Sale.

Total sales at the department store chain were up 4.5% year on year.

Women’s cashmere performed well – up 10% on last year – while women’s accessories sales were up 21.5% for the week.

Beauty, well-being and leisure increased 25.3% compared with the same week in 2017.

In the week to 22 December total sales at John Lewis increased 4.2% on 2017. Fashion sales for the week were up 7.2%.