Fashion outperforms at John Lewis

Fashion sales for the week to 29 December at John Lewis jumped 10.7% compared with 2017, following “very strong” sales on Christmas Eve and a “confident” start to the end-of-year Sale.
Total sales at the department store chain were up 4.5% year on year.
Women’s cashmere performed well – up 10% on last year – while women’s accessories sales were up 21.5% for the week.
Beauty, well-being and leisure increased 25.3% compared with the same week in 2017.
In the week to 22 December total sales at John Lewis increased 4.2% on 2017. Fashion sales for the week were up 7.2%.
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.