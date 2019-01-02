Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Fashion outperforms at John Lewis

2 January 2019By

Full screenJohn lewis oxford street (5)

Fashion sales for the week to 29 December at John Lewis jumped 10.7% compared with 2017, following “very strong” sales on Christmas Eve and a “confident” start to the end-of-year Sale.

Total sales at the department store chain were up 4.5% year on year.

Women’s cashmere performed well – up 10% on last year – while women’s accessories sales were up 21.5% for the week.

Beauty, well-being and leisure increased 25.3% compared with the same week in 2017.

In the week to 22 December total sales at John Lewis increased 4.2% on 2017. Fashion sales for the week were up 7.2%. 

 

 

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.