Fashion sales edge up at John Lewis

Lucy Litwack, owner and CEO of luxury lingerie brand and store Coco de Mer, talks to Drapers about how she’s using premium lingerie collections and collaborations to remove the taboo of female empowerment and sexuality by using variations on both classic and contemporary silhouettes.
A wave of new bag brands – priced under £500 and available in an array of shapes and colours – has exploded into the accessories market. As more retailers add niche names to their stockist lists, Drapers explores the rise of affordable luxury accessories.