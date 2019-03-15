Fashion sales edge up

Fashion like-for-like sales grew 2.4% for the week to 8 March, slower than last year’s 5.2% where the comparative week included Mother’s Day.

Retailers will be hoping to see stronger results at the end of the month as the holiday falls on 31 March this year.

This was the third consecutive week of growth for fashion though, according to the BDO High Street Sales Tracker.

However, in-store fashion sales ended a two-week run of positive results, falling 4.6%.

Overall footfall was down 5.4% for the week.

Total non-store sales also saw slower growth of 8.3% compared with 22.4% last year.