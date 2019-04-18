Fashion sales edge up

Sales of fashion in the UK increased 2.04% year on year for the week to 14 April.

Total like-for-like sales increased by 2.62% for the week, but from a poor base of -5.47% for the equivalent week last year, the BDO High Street Sales Tracker has shown.

Total in-store like-for-like sales were up 0.8% this week.

Total online like-for-like sales increased by 18.8% this week from a base of +17.15% last year.

Footfall for the week was up 1.4% this week compared with the same week last year.