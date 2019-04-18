Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Fashion sales edge up

18 April 2019By

Full screenTelford shopping centre

Sales of fashion in the UK increased 2.04% year on year for the week to 14 April.

Total like-for-like sales increased by 2.62% for the week, but from a poor base of -5.47% for the equivalent week last year, the BDO High Street Sales Tracker has shown.

Total in-store like-for-like sales were up 0.8% this week.

Total online like-for-like sales increased by 18.8% this week from a base of +17.15% last year.

Footfall for the week was up 1.4% this week compared with the same week last year.

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.