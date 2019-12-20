Fashion sales fall

Total like-for-like fashion sales dropped by 3.67% in the week to 15 December, the BDO High Street Sales Tracker has shown.
This is the first negative result after two consecutive double-digit positive weeks for total like-for-like fashion sales.
In-store like-for-like fashion sales decreased by 5.2%. Total like-for-like sales across all categories increased by 0.28%.
Overall, footfall was down by 4.5% on the same week last year, and the high street suffered the largest drop, at 6.2%. Shopping centres experienced a decrease of 3.8% and retail park footfall dropped by 1.6%.
It follows a 10.6% decrease in footfall in the week beginning 8 December, compared with the same week in 2018, according to data from Ipsos Retail Performance.
