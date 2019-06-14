Fashion sales rise at John Lewis

Fashion sales at John Lewis leaped by almost 15% in the week to 11 June 2019

The retailer said the stand-out performance was in own-brand, which was up 7.7%. Within own brand, women’s accessories rose by 15.4% with menswear sales up 8% on last year.

Sienne Veit, partner and digital director, John Lewis & Partners, said: ”Total sales for the week were up 6.7% on last year with competitor price matching driving sales, especially in fashion and beauty.”