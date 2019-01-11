Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Fashion sales up as shoppers hunt for bargains

11 January 2019 By Tim Clark

Retailers bounced back from disappointing Christmas trade in the first week of January, as overall like-for-like sales grew by 8.2%, the latest BDO High Street Sales Tracker has revealed.

Fashion like-for-like sales grew by 11.8% in the week to 6 January, and have now grown for four out of the last five weeks. In-store like-for-likes increased by 7.2% – the best in-store performance since September 2017.

Total non-store like-for-like sales grew by 16.6%. Overall footfall was up by 2.1% for the week compared with the same week in 2018. 

Footfall on the high street had the most significant increase, and showed a 4.1% rise.

 

 

