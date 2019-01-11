Fashion sales up as shoppers hunt for bargains

Retailers bounced back from disappointing Christmas trade in the first week of January, as overall like-for-like sales grew by 8.2%, the latest BDO High Street Sales Tracker has revealed.

Fashion like-for-like sales grew by 11.8% in the week to 6 January, and have now grown for four out of the last five weeks. In-store like-for-likes increased by 7.2% – the best in-store performance since September 2017.

Total non-store like-for-like sales grew by 16.6%. Overall footfall was up by 2.1% for the week compared with the same week in 2018.

Footfall on the high street had the most significant increase, and showed a 4.1% rise.