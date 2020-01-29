Sourcing show Fashion SVP will hold its summer edition in September this year, rather than June.

The show, which last year took place on 25-26 June, will run on 8-9 September in 2020.

Fashion SVP’s CEO Buzz Carter told Drapers: “We’ve run in September before, but due to popular demand from the buyers, we moved it to June.

“But then we’ve been getting feedback from other buyers saying June’s actually not great for us, you used to run in September and that was better for us. So, our next show is not going to be in June, but September.”

The winter edition of Fashion SVP started at Olympia London yesterday (29 January) and concludes today.

Drapers hosted two briefing sessions at SVP yesterday, delving into the opportunities of using manufacturers based in Morocco – the theme of this season’s show.