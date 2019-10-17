Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Fast fashion ads banned by watchdog

17 October 2019 By

Fast fashion retailers Boohoo and Missguided have both had recent adverts banned by the Advertising Standards Agency (ASA), following complaints over their impact on young shoppers and depiction of women.

Asa united kingdom advertising standards authority logo higher res.svg

Boohoo was been told to remove the phrase “send nudes” from one of its email marketing campaigns. A TV ad for Missguided, which aired in June, was also banned as it “objectified women”.

The ASA upheld a complaint against the Boohoo email, which promoted a range of “nude” neutral-coloured clothing. In the ruling, it criticised Boohoo for making light of a “potentially harmful” social trend and told the retailer its advertising must be “socially responsible”.

Commenting on the ruling the ASA said: “Increased pressure to share such photos had been linked to negative outcomes for young people.”

In response, Boohoo commented: “We note the ASA’s ruling and recognise our obligations to ensure that advertising is socially responsible.”

Defending its TV advert, Missguided said the ad served to promote a “particular lifestyle”, but the ASA ruled that the images were “highly sexualised” and could cause “serious offence”.

