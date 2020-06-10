Fat Face to refinance under new owners

Fat Face has gained the support of its lenders to refinance the business, giving it the “necessary stability” to weather the coronavirus crisis.

Fat Face’s lenders – comprising a consortium of banks and debt funds thought to include Lloyds Banking Group and Goldman Sachs – will take over the business from its majority shareholder, private equity firm Bridgepoint. The retailer will gain access to a £15m cash injection and the overall debt of the group will be “significantly” reduced.

Fat Face’s current banking facilities were due to mature later this year and Drapers understands the new deal will complete later this month.

In an internal announcement seen by Drapers, Fat Face CEO Liz Evans said: ”As some of you are aware, we have been in discussions with our lending banks as our current arrangements are due to mature later this year.

“We have obtained the support of our lenders to the key terms of a comprehensive refinancing, which will not only see a new money investment from them, but also a significant deleveraging of the balance sheet and a reduction in the level of debt the business has.”

In a statement to Drapers Evans added: “This represents a significant milestone in our journey, and a major endorsement from our stakeholders in the strength of our brand.

“The new money investment and significant deleveraging of our balance sheet will provide the necessary stability to navigate the business through these uncertain times and continue to deliver our strategy to set the business up for the future, with a resilient store estate and an increased focus on ecommerce.

“I would like to take the opportunity to thank all our stakeholders, including the entire Fat Face team, and our suppliers and partners who have provided the group with such unwavering support and dedication during these challenging times.”