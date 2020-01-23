Fat Face unveils 2025 sustainability targets

As of January 2020, 100% of the cotton used for Fat Face cotton products is sustainably sourced. The retailer now commits that by 2025, 100% of the polyester it uses will be recycled and 100% of viscose and linen will be from sustainable sources. By 2025, Fat Face will prioritise its buying decisions to suppliers who go above and beyond responsible sourcing standards, and publicly disclose their first-tier product supply chain.

Fat Face has reduced its carbon footprint by 8% over the last two years. The business has switched its product bags to recycled plastic, and online delivery bags are now made of recycled paper. It also increased its waste recycling rate by 45% in the last year. By 2025, the retailer says it will not send any of its waste to landfill, it will eliminate single-use plastic across the business, and 100% of the energy powering its head office and UK stores will come from renewable sources. Fat Face commits to be carbon neutral by 2025.

In 2009, the Fat Face Foundation was set up to make a positive difference to the lives of people in communities where Fat Face sources, manufactures and sells its products. Since then it has donated over £1m to local, national and international charities. By 2025, Fat Face will create a sustainable fundraising stream to donate the equivalent of 1% of its profits each year to its chosen charities. It will also donate 10,000 volunteer days to local charities and chosen partners.