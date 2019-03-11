Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

February footfall weakest for five years

11 March 2019By

Full screen179 high street, kensington (i)

Footfall fell by 2% in February, marking the 15th consecutive month of decline. 

British Retail Consortium-Springboard reported a significant decline compared with February 2018, when footfall dropped by 0.2%. It was the weakest February in five years. 

Shopping centre footfall declined by 3.4%, a larger decline than last year’s fall of 0.9%. No region experienced growth in shopping centres in February.

High street footfall declined by 1.9%, marking seven consecutive months of weakening for this shopping location. This was a deeper decline relative to the previous year, when footfall fell by 1.2%.

Retail parks footfall declined by 0.8%, compared with a 1.4% increase in February 2018. However, the East Midlands and Wales experienced growth on retail parks of 3% and 1.4%, respectively.

Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the British Retail Consortium, said: “Consumers have been cautious in their spending, leading to the biggest drop in February footfall for five years. These figures echo the month’s poor retail sales figures, which saw weak growth, particularly in bricks-and-mortar stores. While real incomes have been rising over the last year, the uncertainty surrounding Brexit appears to be driving a “needs not wants” approach to shopping. 

“Things could get a lot worse unless the government is able to avoid a calamitous no-deal Brexit. Such a scenario would likely result in higher costs, higher prices and less choice for consumers – all of which would further harm struggling retailers. The government must act to protect both consumers and retailers by ensuring there is no chance of a no-deal Brexit.”

 

 

Tags

View comment (1)

You might also like...

  • Closing down Sales

    Retail vacancy rates rise

    11 February 2019Olivia Pinnock

    The national town centre vacancy rate rose to 9.9% in January, the highest it has been since July 2016.

  • Cold weather lifts fashion sales

    1 February 2019Olivia Pinnock

    Fashion sales heated up as the weather turned cold last week, as like-for-like sales grew 5.48% for the week to 27 January.

  • Winchester high street

    November footfall drops as 'Black Friday gleam diminishes'

    10 December 2018Olivia Pinnock

    Footfall across the UK fell 3.2% year on year in November – a swing from last year’s growth of 0.2% – as Black Friday increasingly becomes an online event. 

  • christmas shoppers

    December footfall drops

    14 January 2019Tim Clark

    Footfall across retail parks, shopping centres and the high street fell by 2.6% year on year in December, according to the latest report by Springboard.

Readers' comments (1)

  • Anonymous11 March 2019 12:31 pm

    BRC are at it again, shoehorning moans regarding BREXIT wherever possible. The reason footfall is going down is because shopping habits have and will continue to migrate from stores to online. Footfall isn't going to improve bar the odd 'blip' and will continue to fall, so please can the BRC change the record?

    Unsuitable or offensive? Report this comment

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.