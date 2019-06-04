Femme Luxe targets £2m in monthly sales by August

Fast fashion etailer Femme Luxe has reached £1m in monthly sales, and plans to increase this to £2m per month by August.

The Manchester-based pureplay, which launched in 2017, said it hit £1m in monthly sales in March – the first time outside of the key Christmas and Black Friday trading periods – and this momentum has continued in April and May.

It is now confident of reaching at least £1m in sales each month, and expects to reach £2m by August.

Founder Bobby Samari credited its growth to recent hires and brand-exclusive lines.

He said: “Since the turn of 2019, our aim has been to break £1m a month in sales and I’m pleased to say we achieved it by the third month of the year.

“We’ve spent a lot of time investing in our team with the addition of 30 members of staff in all departments and have prioritised research and development for brand-exclusive ranges, giving our customers access to products they can’t get anywhere else.

”This investment has paid off and we hope to maintain our level of growth as we proceed through the year.”