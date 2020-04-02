Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We use cookies to personalise your experience; learn more in our Privacy and Cookie Policy. You can opt out of some cookies by adjusting your browser settings; see the cookie policy for details. By using this site, you agree to our use of cookies.
 Menu 

Fenwick CEO and chair exit

2 April 2020By

Full screenfenwick of bond street store front

Fenwick’s chief executive, Robbie Feather, and non-executive chairman, Richard Pennycook, have both stepped down from the board, as the Fenwick family seeks to take back more control of the business.

Feather, the retailer’s first non-family CEO, will be replaced by John Edgar, former CFO at Harrods and Selfridges. There will be a handover period of a month to ensure a “smooth transition”. Pennycook will be replaced by Steve Barber, a current non-executive director, on an interim basis.

Andy Doyle, non-executive chair of the remuneration committee, is also stepping down from the board.

Fenwick said the changes will “bring the family closer to the running of the business and slim down the board, which, in the current climate, is the right decision now and for the longer term”.

A Fenwick family spokesperson said: “We would like to thank Richard for his guidance during his time as chairman, and to thank Robbie for all his leadership and dedication in driving the most ambitious transformation in Fenwick’s history. We much appreciate Andy’s contribution to the board also. This is an unprecedented time for the retail sector, and we are pleased to welcome John Edgar as Fenwick’s new chief executive. We look forward to working closely with John and the whole team to help guide Fenwick through this incredibly challenging time.”

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.