Fenwick relaunches website

Following “significant changes” to the way in which orders are picked and packed, the website will start to take new orders from today (15 April), as well as processing and despatching orders received before the original closure on 25 March.

All of the employees working to service the website have volunteered to do so. They will be ”strictly adhering to the government guidelines” to meet the required social distancing measures, and have been screened to ensure they are able to work, have no vulnerable dependents and can travel to work by private means, such as by car or bicycle, or on foot.

Delivery will take a few days longer than as a result of the changes, so customers should expect orders to arrive within five to 10 days.

A spokeswoman for Fenwick said: “We have received so many incredible messages of support from our customers since we closed our stores with many asking us if, and when, we will reopen our website. We are pleased to be able to do just that following a complete overhaul of how we pick and pack orders.

“Our customers can now browse and shop a curated edit of the items they want and have them delivered to their homes. It’s also important that as a business we continue to operate where we can during these extraordinary times in order to help protect both the future of our stores and our workforce. We have been extremely diligent in making sure we have followed government guidelines, putting every measure in place to take the best care we can of those who have volunteered to come back to work.”