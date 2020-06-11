Fenwick to open all nine stores on 15 June

Department store chain Fenwick is gearing up to open all nine of its stores in England from 15 June when the coronavirus lockdown measures are eased.

Fenwick’s stores are located in Bond Street and Brent Cross in London, and in Bracknell, Canterbury, Colchester, Kingston, Newcastle, Tunbridge Wells and York.

Hosts will greet customers as they arrive and explain the new system in operation, and there will also be “clear signage” throughout each store to guide and advise customers.

As well as a deep clean of every store and an ongoing intensive-cleaning programme, Fenwick said it has implemented the following measures to ensure reopening is as safe as possible for customers and colleagues, and to ensure social-distancing measures are respected:

Customer hosts will be there to welcome customers at the entrance of every store and to assist throughout the store.

The number of people in the store at any time will be carefully managed.

Each door has been designated as either an entry or an exit and some doors will be closed completely.

Some toilets will be open in every store with hosts to help manage numbers

A one-way system for each store has been planned that will be clearly marked out on the floor, but customers will be able to “step off” the path to browse. This has been dubbed the “Fenwick Green Road”.

Lifts will be accessible only for customers in wheelchairs or those with mobility issues who have difficulty using escalators, or for people with buggies or for a small number of people at a time, providing they all come from the same household.

Social-distancing rules are to be strictly adhered to throughout the store.

There will be no beauty treatments available in private treatment rooms or in booths on the shop floor.

Fitting rooms will be closed and customers wishing to try on accessories such as hats or sunglasses should speak a sales adviser for assistance.

Cafes and restaurants will remain closed for the moment in line with government advice, except for some limited takeaway items in one or two cafes.

Hand sanitiser will be easily accessible to all throughout the store and located at every till point.

All sales advisers will be provided with clear visors, and there will be clear screens in place to protect customers and colleagues.

Contactless or card payments preferred. All payment pads will be regularly and frequently cleaned.

John Edgar, Fenwick CEO, said: “With the imminent reopening of our shops, the safety of our colleagues and customers is our absolute priority, and we have been working diligently to make our stores compliant with the guidelines, yet still give our customers a truly Fenwick experience.

“Premium department stores such as Fenwick are the best place to enjoy shopping in the current situation – as well as the strict safety measure we have put in place, we have ample space, an incredible selection of brands and products all under one roof, and plenty of advisers providing excellent customer service. We are ready and prepared to open our physical stores on 15 June and we are very much looking forward to welcoming our customers then.”