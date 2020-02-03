Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Fenwick to rent office space at Bond Street flagship

3 February 2020By

Full screenfenwick of bond street store front

Department store Fenwick is turning some of its new floorspace at its London flagship into offices, as it seeks new revenue streams to help it survive the challenging trading environment.

New space is being added to the store, which will involve the construction of four floors of office space - some of which will be rented out. A new customer restaurant is also being built as part of the plans. 

Westminster Council greenlit the plans after agreeing that shops are facing “exceptional challenges”. 

Fenwick swung to a loss of £17.3m in the 52 weeks to 25 January 2019, compared with a £6.5m profit the previous year, amid a “tough retail trading environment”. Gross sales fell 13.6% to £355m.

However, the business has net assets of £541m and no debt.

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.