Fenwick to rent out part of Bond Street flagship

Department store Fenwick is turning some of the floorspace at its London flagship into offices, as it seeks new revenue streams to help it survive the challenging trading environment.

Around 3,500 sq ft of shop floor space will be lost as part of the plans, which will involve the construction of four floors of office space.

Westminster Council greenlit the plans after agreeing that shops are facing “exceptional challenges,” the Evening Standard reports.

Group trading director Hugo Fenwick told planners: “Trade has become substantially more challenging in recent years due in large part to the structural shift of retail sales from physical stores to online platforms.

“Although mitigated by significant investment in the brand’s own multichannel platform, it is recognised that Fenwick will need to extend the building to provide a further revenue stream that will cross-subsidise the contribution from the department store.”

Fenwick swung to a loss of £17.3m in the 52 weeks to 25 January 2019, compared with a £6.5m profit the previous year, amid a “tough retail trading environment”. Gross sales fell 13.6% to £355m.

However, the business has net assets of £541m and no debt.