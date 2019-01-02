Festive footfall rises

Footfall rose by 1.4% in the last week of December compared with the previous year, the latest Springboard figures show.

High streets outperformed both retail parks and shopping centres. Footfall across UK high streets was up 2.8% in the week commencing 23 December, compared with a 1.1% increase in shopping centres and a 1.2% decline in retail parks.

However, Diane Werhle, marketing and insights director at Springboard, warned that higher footfall figures were enhanced by an additional trading day in the last week of December when compared with last year.

She said: “The week benefited from an additional trading day before Christmas, as Christmas Day fell on Tuesday this year compared with Monday in 2017. Moreover the week included 23 December (the peak trading day before Christmas) while last year the week commenced on 24 December, when footfall is lower.

“The difference made by the shift in the calendar is illustrated clearly by the fact that last year footfall declined in this week by -4%. The significance of the date shift on the week’s results indicates that this is one week in the year when additional insight can be gained by comparing footfall based on dates. On this basis, footfall over the seven-day period between 23 and 29 December this year declined by -2.6% from 23 to 29 December 2017.”