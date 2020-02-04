Festive footfall up at Lifestyle Outlets

Outlet retailer Lifestyle Outlets reported an 8.4% increase in footfall year on year over the Christmas trading period.

It comes after both of its centres – Lowry Outlet in MediaCityUK, Manchester, and Gloucester Quays in Gloucester – announced new tenant signings throughout the year.

H&M, Barbour and Radley all opened in Gloucester Quays, while Lowry Outlet announced a partnership with ITV.

Jason Pullen, managing director at Lifestyle Outlets, said: “Year after year we’re seeing growing figures and increasing visitors, which is testament to our vision and belief that people come first and make places great. This ensures that we offer great destinations that are more than traditional retail experiences.”