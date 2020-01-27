Festive sales up at Reiss

Festive sales jumped at Reiss as its private equity owner seeks a new buyer for the premium fashion brand.
Group sales jumped by 18% in the seven weeks to January 18. In the UK, revenues rose 15%. Total group sales were up 21% during the period.
Earlier this month, private equity firm Warburg Pincus appointed investment bank Rothschild to review potential options, including a sale.
Reiss reported 8.3% growth in sales to £186.3m for the year to 2 February 2019 and a 21.3% rise in EBITDA to £19.3m.
Rumours of a potential sale emerged in May last year but were denied by Reiss.
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.