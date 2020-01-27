Festive sales up at Reiss

Festive sales jumped at Reiss as its private equity owner seeks a new buyer for the premium fashion brand.

Group sales jumped by 18% in the seven weeks to January 18. In the UK, revenues rose 15%. Total group sales were up 21% during the period.

Earlier this month, private equity firm Warburg Pincus appointed investment bank Rothschild to review potential options, including a sale.

Reiss reported 8.3% growth in sales to £186.3m for the year to 2 February 2019 and a 21.3% rise in EBITDA to £19.3m.

Rumours of a potential sale emerged in May last year but were denied by Reiss.